BANGKOK (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West,…

BANGKOK (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West, has died at age 95.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.