CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » Lifestyle News » Invisible Warriors: Honoring African…

Invisible Warriors: Honoring African American Women in World War II

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two extraordinary women were honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Saturday for their heroic efforts on the home front during World War II.

Susan King 97 of Baltimore
Susan King, 97, of Baltimore, was honored at the Saturday screening of “Invisible Warriors” at MLK Library. (Photo WTOP/Dick Uliano)

Susan King, 97, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Hilda McDougald, 101, of Washington, D.C., are among the estimated 600,000 African American women who worked in industry and government during World War II.

The women’s stories are among those told in the documentary “Invisible Warriors — African American Women in World War II,” King and McDougald were featured guests at a screening of the documentary at the library, which was co-sponsored by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“Baltimore city in 1942 was highly segregated,” recalled King, who went to work at Eastern Aircraft in Baltimore, riveting parts for the Navy’s F4F Wildcat fighter plane. “It was the first time we, as Afro-American girls, were able to eat in a cafeteria with white workers,” she said.

King could be considered a real life “Rosie the Riveter” — the celebrated icon of World War II that represented women working in the national defense industry, while men were called away to battle.

But King and the rest of the “Invisible Warriors” faced the added challenge of racism as they helped aid their nation in winning the war.

Hilda McDougald, 101, of Washington, D.C., was honored at the Saturday screening of “Invisible Warriors” at MLK Library. (Photo WTOP/Dick Uliano)

McDougal’s life had already taken her from the cotton fields of Louisiana to business school in New Orleans, when she heard a clarion call to join the war effort.

“The professor came and said that they needed so many people to come to Washington. So I was one of the ones that was picked… I worked for the Treasury Annex,” McDougal said.

Outside of the U.S., the efforts of these women to help win the war hasn’t been lost.

Netherlands Ambassador Andre Haspels was on hand at MLK Library  to award these women certificates of appreciation on behalf of his country. During much of WWII, the Dutch were besieged by Nazi forces, and are grateful today for the immense effort it took to defeat them.

“It’s important that we remember their role in the second World War … not only the challenge of doing, let’s say, ‘men’s work,’ but they also had to fight racism, they had to fight sexism, so they actually had a double-under privileged position. And you need stamina, you need strength to really play that role as they have done so.”

Andre Haspels of the Netherlands Embassy awards gives Susan King a certificate of appreciation for her part in the WW2 effort. (Photo WTOP/Dick Uliano)

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up