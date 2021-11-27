Maryland’s oyster industry hopes for a rebound this season

BALTIMORE — Folks working in Maryland’s oyster industry are hoping for a rebound this season after seeing demand and prices…

BALTIMORE — Folks working in Maryland’s oyster industry are hoping for a rebound this season after seeing demand and prices plummet this time last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Baltimore Sun reports that COVID-19 depressed demand. That’s in part because shucking oysters wasn’t popular among diners looking for quick to-go meals. It appears that things are looking good for the industry so far. The latest figures show a strong population of market-sized oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Prices also appear to be rebounding. Oysters harvested from the bay last season had typically cost distributors about $30 a bushel. That was down from $40 the year before. The average is up this year to about $35 a bushel.

