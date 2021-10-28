Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Lifestyle News » ‘Dads on Duty’ patrol…

‘Dads on Duty’ patrol Louisiana school to prevent violence

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Violence at a Louisiana high school has stopped since a group of fathers started patrolling the campus, and the dads are aiming to expand their initiative into a movement across the parish.

“Dads on Duty” started in response to a series of fights at Shreveport’s Southwood High School in September that led to the arrests of about two dozen students, The Times reported.

Michael LaFitte gathered other parents after a Sept. 17 incident to form a strategy for combatting violence at the school. Expected to meet for 45 minutes that weekend, the group solidified a plan four hours later.

“At the end of the meeting there was a group of fathers who decided to just go to the school and patrol and walk around and show a strong male presence on the campus,” LaFitte told the newspaper.

“I don’t care how old you are or what size you are, it’s something about seeing a man, a positive male figure, a father, your daddy or whatever you want to call them, at the school. It will make you straighten up and fly right.”

On the Monday after the meeting, a group of fathers showed up before the 7:30 a.m. bell to usher students inside. Dads have been there every morning since, with about 40 of them taking shifts to now also patrol during lunch and after school.

They’ve tried to assume the roles of “cool uncles” to the students, according to LaFitte. He said there have not been any fights on campus since they started.

“This is one of the most effective mentoring programs that I have seen up close and personal,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “We would like to help you all see this vision through expanding this program, not just here in Caddo Parish, but giving a strong foundation to expand all over the country.”

The group is working with the superintendent and the sheriff’s office to achieve its goal of finding fathers to cover every school in Caddo Parish by the end of the school year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

State Dept. highlights workforce goals as part of 'historic' modernization strategy

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up