CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Lifestyle News » Containers found; Illinois man…

Containers found; Illinois man says he buried mom, sister

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago, an official said.

“They did find one container and they believe a corpse is inside, and they are digging up the second container,” said Ray Hanania, spokesman for the village of Lyons. “Almost done.”

The next step would be to identify the remains, he said.

The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Officers found the home filled with debris and feces and no running water. Two brothers were living there.

The police chief said one brother disclosed that their mother, who was in her 70s, had died in 2015 after their sister pushed her down stairs. The man said the sister died in 2019 after an illness.

Chief Thomas Herion quoted a brother as saying the bodies were buried in the yard for financial reasons. The state has no record of the women’s deaths. Herion said that if remains were found, investigators would try to determine whether the deaths were from natural causes or from foul play. It is a felony in Illinois to conceal any death.

The brothers were staying at a hotel while police worked at the property.

“They don’t seem to like it, but it’s at least a safe place for them and we have social services for them,” Hanania said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up