Smithsonian Magazine sets next Museum Day date

Smithsonian Magazine on Monday announced that its 17th annual Museum Day will be held Sept. 18 nationwide.

Smithsonian Magazine on Monday announced that its 17th annual Museum Day will be held Sept. 18 nationwide.

On Museum Day, museums throughout the country offer free admission to anyone who downloads a Museum Day ticket.

The magazine said in a statement that the idea is to encourage museums, zoos and cultural centers across the United States to mimic the free admission structure of Smithsonian museums in D.C.

“With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the magazine said.

This year’s theme is “Experience America,” to represent the “return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experience.”

More than 1,000 museums throughout the U.S. are expected to offer free admission on Museum Day.

Safety precautions will be in place at all participating museums.

Participants can download tickets beginning Aug. 18.