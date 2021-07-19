Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Lifestyle News » Smithsonian Magazine sets next…

Smithsonian Magazine sets next Museum Day date

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Smithsonian Magazine on Monday announced that its 17th annual Museum Day will be held Sept. 18 nationwide.

On Museum Day, museums throughout the country offer free admission to anyone who downloads a Museum Day ticket.

The magazine said in a statement that the idea is to encourage museums, zoos and cultural centers across the United States to mimic the free admission structure of Smithsonian museums in D.C.

“With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the magazine said.

This year’s theme is “Experience America,” to represent the “return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experience.”

More than 1,000 museums throughout the U.S. are expected to offer free admission on Museum Day.

Safety precautions will be in place at all participating museums.

Participants can download tickets beginning Aug. 18.

Hannah Parker

Hannah Parker is a writer and editor for WTOP. She is most interested in covering social issues in the D.C. area and is always looking for news tips and story ideas.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

COVID safety protocols, infrastructure and insurrection on Congress' agenda this week

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up