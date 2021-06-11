PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Friday At University Ridge Golf Course Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 First Round Miguel Angel Jiménez…

Friday At University Ridge Golf Course Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 First Round

Miguel Angel Jiménez 31-34_65

Jerry Kelly 34-33_67

Jim Furyk 34-34_68

Fred Couples 33-35_68

Retief Goosen 34-34_68

Ken Tanigawa 33-35_68

Colin Montgomerie 33-35_68

Wes Short, Jr. 32-36_68

Ken Duke 33-36_69

Rod Pampling 33-36_69

Robert Karlsson 34-35_69

Brandt Jobe 36-33_69

Scott Dunlap 36-33_69

Esteban Toledo 34-35_69

Steve Stricker 35-35_70

Bernhard Langer 34-36_70

David Toms 38-32_70

Glen Day 32-38_70

Kenny Perry 35-35_70

Joe Durant 34-36_70

Steve Flesch 35-35_70

Dicky Pride 36-34_70

Shane Bertsch 35-35_70

Stephen Leaney 35-35_70

Larry Mize 34-36_70

Jay Haas 34-36_70

Mark Brooks 34-37_71

Willie Wood 35-36_71

Scott Parel 35-36_71

Marco Dawson 37-34_71

John Senden 35-36_71

Paul Broadhurst 35-36_71

Tom Gillis 34-37_71

Kirk Triplett 36-36_72

Ernie Els 34-38_72

Mike Weir 37-35_72

Paul Goydos 36-36_72

Vijay Singh 38-34_72

Tom Byrum 36-36_72

Woody Austin 36-36_72

Rocco Mediate 36-36_72

Fred Funk 37-35_72

Billy Andrade 38-34_72

Stephen Ames 32-40_72

David McKenzie 35-37_72

Skip Kendall 36-36_72

Chris DiMarco 35-38_73

Tim Petrovic 37-36_73

Lee Janzen 36-37_73

Gene Sauers 37-36_73

Tommy Tolles 38-35_73

David Frost 35-38_73

Scott Verplank 37-36_73

Carlos Franco 35-38_73

Scott McCarron 36-38_74

Cameron Beckman 37-37_74

Doug Barron 38-36_74

Jeff Sluman 38-36_74

Kent Jones 36-38_74

Tom Lehman 36-38_74

John Huston 37-37_74

Tim Herron 36-38_74

Jerry Smith 34-40_74

Joey Sindelar 36-38_74

Mike Small 35-39_74

Duffy Waldorf 36-39_75

Alex Cejka 38-37_75

Michael Allen 37-38_75

Billy Mayfair 38-38_76

Olin Browne 37-39_76

Frank Lickliter II 39-37_76

Fran Quinn 37-39_76

Mario Tiziani 40-36_76

Corey Pavin 37-40_77

Jeff Maggert 34-43_77

Brett Quigley 39-38_77

Shaun Micheel 38-40_78

Gary Hallberg 39-40_79

Andy North 40-39_79

John Smoltz 40-40_80

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.