MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Lifestyle News » Battle of Blair Mountain…

Battle of Blair Mountain centennial set in West Virginia

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The 100th anniversary of a deadly armed uprising by organizing coal miners in southern West Virginia will be commemorated over Labor Day weekend.

A website about the centennial events says United Mine Workers union President Cecil Roberts plans to participate in the re-creation of a march that ended in the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain. Thousands of coal miners trying to unionize joined in the march.

Sixteen men died before the miners surrendered to federal troops.

The 12-day battle was the nation’s largest armed uprising since the Civil War.

Organizers say marchers will walk 15 miles each day starting Sept. 3 in Marmet.

It’s expected to finish Sept. 5 in Sharples.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

Now hiring at DHS: Resilient critical thinkers ready for the next pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up