CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Lifestyle News » Teenagers show the way…

Teenagers show the way to work out disagreements

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It seems Americans have never disagreed with each other on more things than they do right now, and one program is trying to find a way out, starting with teenagers.

Naomi Gould, 17, is a junior at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Maryland. She took part in the Junior State of America Political Penpals program.

“I would say that it changed me,” Gould said.

Gould, who describes herself as a Democrat was paired with a high school student in Portland Oregon, who is a Libertarian. They sent emails back and forth on issues, such as Black Lives Matter, gun control, taxation and climate change. Throughout the whole correspondence, Gould said they didn’t always agree, but the conversation remained respectful.

Gould said the experience helped her understand another point of view. “It opens your mind in such a way, forces you to think about things in other ways.”

And during the process, she paid more attention to the news, which helped her to be more engaged in what was happening in the world.

“It’s really easy to, if you live in an area where other people hold very similar beliefs, to just consider that your whole world,” Gould said.

Junior State of America said that in just five months, some 400 students across the U.S. became “Political Penpals” in spring 2020.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

DeJoy expects feedback, but also consensus, from USPS nominees on 10-year plan

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up