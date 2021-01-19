INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary with vaccinations

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 3:33 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A northern Kentucky couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary by getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.

Noel “Gene” Record, 93, and Virginia Record, 91, were among the first patients in Cincinnati to be vaccinated Tuesday under Ohio’s Phase 1B, WLWT-TV reported. Initial vaccinations went to health care workers.

The couple traveled from northern Kentucky to University of Cincinnati Health’s drive-thru vaccination site and they will return in three weeks to get the second vaccine dose.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Gene Record said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”

UC Health is among more than 750 locations across Ohio to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

