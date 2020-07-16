Though wedding season looks quite a bit different this year, you can still show your love to the couples in your life who are committing to each other forever.

Though wedding season looks quite a bit different this year, you can still show your love to the couples in your life who are committing to each other forever. Check out these affordable wedding gifts you can send to the happy newlyweds.

Gifts for brides:

— Drunk Elephant skin care set.

— Cotton robe.

— Jewelry dish.

Gifts for grooms:

— Leather travel pouch.

— Cold brew maker.

— Birkenstock sandals.

Gifts for couples:

— Stoneware starter set.

— Towel set.

— Le Creuset deep covered baker.

— Rainbow mugs.

— Outdoor wine glasses.

— Ice cream spoons.

— Wine subscription.

— “Do One Thing Every Day Together” journal.

— Cast-iron skillet set.

— Date night bucket list.

— Fuji Instax mini instant camera set.

Read on for more information about these affordable wedding gift ideas.

Gifts for Brides

Drunk Elephant Skin Care Set

Cost: $90 at Sephora

Help the bride feel her best with a top-of-the-line skin care routine. Reviewers rave about Drunk Elephant’s products giving their skin a healthy glow. A sampler set lets the bride test out some of their most-loved serums, creams and cleansers.

Cloud Cotton Robe

Cost: $99 from Parachute

Planning and hosting a wedding is hard work. Give the bride something soft to slip into. A luxury robe will whisk her away to honeymoon bliss whenever she throws it on.

Jewelry Dish

Cost: $22 on Etsy

Keep your girl’s wedding and engagement rings safe with a jewelry dish. Whenever she takes off her new ring, she’ll remember you helping her celebrate such a major moment in her life.

Gifts for Grooms

Leather Travel Pouch

Cost: on sale for $59.99 at Mark and Graham

Get the groom organized and stylish with a leather travel kit. Wherever he goes, he’ll have a dapper pouch to bring toiletries or other small items. Plus you can have this one personalized with the groom’s initials.

Cold Brew Maker

Cost: $50 on Amazon

For the guy who believes every season is iced coffee season, a cold brew maker will make it easy for the groom to make his own cold brew at home whenever he wants.

Birkenstock Sandals

Cost: $99.99 at Famous Footwear

On the big day, brides and grooms alike often find themselves standing for a long time. Give the groom’s feet a nice recovery with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Gifts for the Couple

Stoneware Starter

Cost: $102 from Pampered Chef

Baking will never be the same for the duo to whom you give this stoneware set. Bake cookies, pizzas, casseroles and more on these three unglazed baking stones. The stones are safe to use in the microwave and freezer as well as the oven at up to 450 degrees.

Towel Set

Cost: $74.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Linens are one of the most classic wedding gifts. Help your marrying friends fill their linen closet with a set of soft cotton towels. This highly rated set comes with two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors.

Le Creuset Deep Covered Baker

Cost: $99.95 at Williams Sonoma

Make your lovebirds eager to throw a dinner party with the deep covered baker by Le Creuset. The beautiful dish comes in several colors to match the newlywed’s aesthetic and can fit a whole chicken.

Rainbow Mugs

Cost: $60 at Design Within Reach

For the couple who loves to brighten their home with bold and vibrant colors, this rainbow mug set makes a great gift. These sturdy and pretty mugs work great for hot or cold beverages and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe.

Outdoor Wine Glasses

Cost: $22 for two at Uncommon Goods

Glassware doesn’t have to be indoor-use only. For the camping, hiking and exploring couple you love, let them toast their union with outdoor wineglasses. The durable acrylic glasses stick in sand, dirt or snow, so you don’t have to worry about knocking them over. They even float.

Ice Cream Spoons

Cost: $41.03 for a set of four on Amazon

Summer weddings mean you need desserts to cool down. Heart-shaped spoons make a cute addition to the kitchen of any couple with a sweet tooth.

Wine Subscription

Cost: $100 for two months at Winc

Whether the pair likes to entertain or just enjoys tasting new and different wines, they’ll love a wine subscription from Winc. They can complete a quiz on Winc’s website to define their flavor preferences, then get four personally selected bottles of wine to taste.

“Do One Thing Every Day Together” Journal

Cost: $11.28 at Amazon

A cute way to encourage the happy couple to continue exploring their relationship and growing together, this journal helps couples create and record memories to keep forever. With prompts, questions and writing space for two, this keepsake will delight creative duos.

Cast-Iron Skillet Set

Cost: $53.88 on Amazon

Once the newlyweds get cooking with cast-iron skillets, they won’t go back. Loved for their even heating, stove-to-oven versatility and better-with-age longevity, cast-iron skillets have long been a kitchen staple. A two-piece set makes an excellent gift for couples who love to cook.

Date Night Bucket List

Cost: $18 at Uncommon Goods

Many couples would tell you the key to a happy marriage is to date your spouse. You might not be trying to win their heart for the first time, but it’s fun and beneficial to keep the romance alive with a night out every now and then. A date night bucket list set can help the newlyweds come up with new ideas when they need a date. Forget dinner and a movie — pull a stick from the can for a creative way to show your love.

Fuji Instax Mini Instant Camera Set

Cost: $99.95 at Amazon

While smartphones are great for taking high-quality photos without carrying around a camera, there’s nothing like collecting physical memories when you’re snapping pics. This instant camera set comes with everything the couple needs to start making cute keepsakes for memories that will last a lifetime — including a mini photo album for their prints.

Update 07/16/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.