Shocked couple pops the question simultaneously at Merriweather Post Pavilion

It was last December that Rachel Hundertmark of Baltimore, Maryland, decided she wanted to ask her boyfriend Rashad Polk to spend the rest of his life as her husband.

“I want to be the one to propose and feel special, because he makes me feel like a princess all the time,” said Rachel.

It has been two and half years since Rachel asked Rashad to go see the band Modest Mouse for their first date.

In January, when she heard that Modest Mouse would be performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion, Rachel knew that was where she would ask Rashad to get married.

Fast forward to the night of the concert, and Rachel had stashed the engagement ring she had for Rashad with her 16-year-old daughter Jasmine Halstead.

What Rachel didn’t know was that Rashad was also planning to ask for her hand in marriage during the concert, but Jasmine was in on the surprise.

“She didn’t tell either one of us, she can really can keep a secret. She kept a straight face too, don’t play her in poker,” said Rachel.

Both Rachel and Rashad individually asked Jasmine to film the proposal.

Right after Rashad had returned from the bathroom to remove the engagement ring from where he hid in his sock, Rachel bent down to one knee.

Rashad was stunned. His mouth dropped open, he reached in his pocket to pull out her ring and dropped to one knee.

“I was shocked, ” “We laughed, hugged and cried.”

Rachel pointed out to WTOP that she did propose first.

“The band was playing in the background, so I whispered slash-yelled at him, ‘I wanna spend the rest of my life on the Merriweather lawn with you.’”

Rachel’s mom Laura Bewley was also at the concert, and said she knew Rashad was right for her daughter the first time she met him. “He is amazing. I have four kids, grandkids, grand dogs, they all love him,” she said.

The pair will tie the knot Sept. 28, 2025.

“He was my concert husband and now he will be my real husband,” said Rachel.

