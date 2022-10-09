RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Gladbach beats 10-man Cologne 5-2 to end Rhine derby run

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 11:44 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne in the Bundesliga.

The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card. Jonas Hofmann was the other central figure and was involved in three goals and two penalties.

Hoffman set up Marvin Friedrich to open the scoring with a header from a corner in the 27th, then conceded a penalty when he kicked Kainz while trying to clear the ball.

Kainz equalized with a coolly taken spot kick in the 31st, but was then sent off before the interval when he caught Hoffman in the face with his elbow as he sought to clear the ball.

Ramy Bensebaini scored from the resultant penalty, and Gladbach captain Lars Stindl made it 3-1 in the 46th before Hoffman set up Bensebaini’s second goal in the 76th.

Marcus Thurman completed the scoring in injury time.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Freiburg later, before league leader Union Berlin visited Stuttgart.

