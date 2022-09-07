RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Sports on TV for September 12-18

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 10:25 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 12
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United —

Tuesday, September 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 2 —

Wednesday, September 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Texas —

Thursday, September 15
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — Oakland at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — LA Chargers at Kansas City

FOX — LA Chargers at Kansas City

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3 —

Friday, September 16
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa —

Saturday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio at Penn State

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.

NBC/PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

11 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur —

Sunday, September 18
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Sacramento Republic FC at Orange COunty SC

WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4 —

