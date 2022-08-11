|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|San Diego
|-225
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+188
|at N.Y METS
|-190
|Philadelphia
|+160
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
|at COLORADO
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-275
|Pittsburgh
|+225
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-198
|Cleveland
|+164
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at
|BOSTON
|+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-336
|Oakland
|+270
|Minnesota
|-120
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+102
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-255
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+210
