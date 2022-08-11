MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF San Diego -225 at WASHINGTON +188 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF San Diego -225 at WASHINGTON +188 at N.Y METS -190 Philadelphia +160 at ST. LOUIS -162 Milwaukee +136 at COLORADO -126 Arizona +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -275 Pittsburgh +225 American League at TORONTO -198 Cleveland +164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -240 Detroit +198 N.Y Yankees -124 at BOSTON +106 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF at HOUSTON -336 Oakland +270 Minnesota -120 at LA ANGELS +102 Interleague LA Dodgers -255 at KANSAS CITY +210

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.