The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
San Diego -225 at WASHINGTON +188
at N.Y METS -190 Philadelphia +160
at ST. LOUIS -162 Milwaukee +136
at COLORADO -126 Arizona +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -275 Pittsburgh +225
American League
at TORONTO -198 Cleveland +164
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -240 Detroit +198
N.Y Yankees -124 at BOSTON +106
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
at HOUSTON -336 Oakland +270
Minnesota -120 at LA ANGELS +102
Interleague
LA Dodgers -255 at KANSAS CITY +210

