|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-164
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+138
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+138
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Arizona
|+180
|LA Dodgers
|-235
|at
|COLORADO
|+194
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Cleveland
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-275
|Kansas
|City
|+225
|at TORONTO
|-275
|Detroit
|+225
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Seattle
|+154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-180
|Oakland
|+152
|at LA ANGELS
|-115
|Texas
|-105
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at
|BOSTON
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Baltimore
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.