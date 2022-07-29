WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
St. Louis -164 at WASHINGTON +138
Philadelphia -164 at PITTSBURGH +138
at ATLANTA -215 Arizona +180
LA Dodgers -235 at COLORADO +194
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY -126 Cleveland +108
at N.Y YANKEES -275 Kansas City +225
at TORONTO -275 Detroit +225
at HOUSTON -184 Seattle +154
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Oakland +152
at LA ANGELS -115 Texas -105
Interleague
Milwaukee -118 at BOSTON +100
at CINCINNATI -120 Baltimore +102
at SAN DIEGO -126 Minnesota +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up