MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF St. Louis -164 at WASHINGTON +138 Philadelphia -164 at PITTSBURGH +138 at ATLANTA -215 Arizona +180 LA Dodgers -235 at COLORADO +194 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF American League at TAMPA BAY -126 Cleveland +108 at N.Y YANKEES -275 Kansas City +225 at TORONTO -275 Detroit +225 at HOUSTON -184 Seattle +154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Oakland +152 at LA ANGELS -115 Texas -105 Interleague Milwaukee -118 at BOSTON +100 at CINCINNATI -120 Baltimore +102 at SAN DIEGO -126 Minnesota +108

