The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 5:42 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Atlanta -136 at PHILADELPHIA +116
at LA DODGERS -250 Washington +205
San Francisco -130 at ARIZONA +108
at CINCINNATI -162 Miami +136
American League
LA Angels -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
Houston -180 at OAKLAND +152
at SEATTLE -162 Texas +136
Tampa Bay -124 at BALTIMORE +106
at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114
Interleague
San Diego -132 at DETROIT +112
Minnesota -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
Chicago White Sox -110 at COLORADO -106
at TORONTO -235 St. Louis +194
at N.Y METS OFF N.Y Yankees OFF

