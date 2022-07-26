MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -136 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at LA DODGERS -250 Washington +205 San…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -136 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at LA DODGERS -250 Washington +205 San Francisco -130 at ARIZONA +108 at CINCINNATI -162 Miami +136 American League LA Angels -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 Houston -180 at OAKLAND +152 at SEATTLE -162 Texas +136 Tampa Bay -124 at BALTIMORE +106 at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114 Interleague San Diego -132 at DETROIT +112 Minnesota -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 Chicago White Sox -110 at COLORADO -106 at TORONTO -235 St. Louis +194 at N.Y METS OFF N.Y Yankees OFF

