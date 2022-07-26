|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Atlanta
|-136
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|San Francisco
|-130
|at
|ARIZONA
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|American League
|LA Angels
|-120
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+102
|Houston
|-180
|at
|OAKLAND
|+152
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Texas
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-124
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-132
|at
|DETROIT
|+112
|Minnesota
|-116
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|-102
|Chicago White Sox
|-110
|at
|COLORADO
|-106
|at TORONTO
|-235
|St.
|Louis
|+194
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
