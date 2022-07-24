|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|-115
|Miami
|-105
|Atlanta
|-153
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+131
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-192
|Colorado
|+163
|San Francisco
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+105
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Washington
|+220
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-147
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-112
|Cleveland
|-108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-111
|LA
|Angels
|-109
|Houston
|-218
|at
|OAKLAND
|+180
|at SEATTLE
|-165
|Texas
|+141
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-157
|at
|DETROIT
|+135
