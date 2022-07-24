MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -115 Miami -105 Atlanta -153 at PHILADELPHIA +131 at CHICAGO…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -115 Miami -105 Atlanta -153 at PHILADELPHIA +131 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at MILWAUKEE -192 Colorado +163 San Francisco -125 at ARIZONA +105 at LA DODGERS -260 Washington +220 American League Tampa Bay -147 at BALTIMORE +126 at BOSTON -112 Cleveland -108 at KANSAS CITY -111 LA Angels -109 Houston -218 at OAKLAND +180 at SEATTLE -165 Texas +141 Interleague San Diego -157 at DETROIT +135

