WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Chicago Cubs +124
Miami -172 at PITTSBURGH +144
St. Louis -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at MILWAUKEE -184 Colorado +154
at ARIZONA -154 Washington +130
at LA DODGERS -210 San Francisco +176
San Diego -120 at N.Y METS +102
American League
Toronto -130 at BOSTON +110
N.Y Yankees -188 at BALTIMORE +158
Minnesota -175 at DETROIT +150
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Cleveland +114
Texas -136 at OAKLAND +116
Houston -110 at SEATTLE -106
Interleague
at ATLANTA -200 LA Angels +168

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up