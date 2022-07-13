MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -164 Pittsburgh +138 San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114 Atlanta…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -164 Pittsburgh +138 San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114 Atlanta -225 at WASHINGTON +188 LA Dodgers -154 at ST. LOUIS +130 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF American League at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF at MINNESOTA -154 Chicago White Sox +130 at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130 Interleague at N.Y YANKEES -225 Cincinnati +188

