|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-208
|Washington
|+176
|at N.Y METS
|-131
|Miami
|+111
|at MILWAUKEE
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+157
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Philadelphia
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-132
|San
|Francisco
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+215
|Colorado
|OFF
|at
|ARIZONA
|OFF
|American League
|LA Angels
|-114
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-106
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-194
|Detroit
|+162
|Cleveland
|-118
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-102
|at TEXAS
|-115
|Minnesota
|-105
|Houston
|-191
|at
|OAKLAND
|+161
|Toronto
|-122
|at
|SEATTLE
|+104
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at
|BOSTON
|+112
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-144
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+123
