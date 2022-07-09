MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176 at N.Y METS -131 Miami +111 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176 at N.Y METS -131 Miami +111 at MILWAUKEE -184 Pittsburgh +157 at ST. LOUIS -140 Philadelphia +120 at SAN DIEGO -132 San Francisco +112 at LA DODGERS -260 Chicago Cubs +215 Colorado OFF at ARIZONA OFF American League LA Angels -114 at BALTIMORE -106 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -194 Detroit +162 Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY -102 at TEXAS -115 Minnesota -105 Houston -191 at OAKLAND +161 Toronto -122 at SEATTLE +104 N.Y Yankees -132 at BOSTON +112 Interleague Tampa Bay -144 at CINCINNATI +123

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.