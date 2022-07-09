RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176
at N.Y METS -131 Miami +111
at MILWAUKEE -184 Pittsburgh +157
at ST. LOUIS -140 Philadelphia +120
at SAN DIEGO -132 San Francisco +112
at LA DODGERS -260 Chicago Cubs +215
Colorado OFF at ARIZONA OFF
American League
LA Angels -114 at BALTIMORE -106
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -194 Detroit +162
Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY -102
at TEXAS -115 Minnesota -105
Houston -191 at OAKLAND +161
Toronto -122 at SEATTLE +104
N.Y Yankees -132 at BOSTON +112
Interleague
Tampa Bay -144 at CINCINNATI +123

