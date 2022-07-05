RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 6:00 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -134 Chicago Cubs +114
N.Y Mets -161 at CINCINNATI +138
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Washington +175
at ATLANTA -188 St. Louis +158
San Francisco -142 at ARIZONA +121
at LA DODGERS OFF Colorado OFF
American League
Cleveland -165 at DETROIT +140
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Minnesota +112
Toronto -180 at OAKLAND +152
Texas -115 at BALTIMORE -105
at BOSTON -113 Tampa Bay -107
at HOUSTON -258 Kansas City +210
Interleague
LA Angels -156 at MIAMI +133
at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Yankees OFF

