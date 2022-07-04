MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -220 at CINCINNATI +184 at PHILADELPHIA -158 Washington +134 at…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -220 at CINCINNATI +184 at PHILADELPHIA -158 Washington +134 at ATLANTA -152 St. Louis +128 at MILWAUKEE -142 Chicago Cubs +120 at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF at LA DODGERS -240 Colorado +198 American League Texas -116 at BALTIMORE -102 Cleveland -152 at DETROIT +128 at BOSTON -134 Tampa Bay +116 at HOUSTON -220 Kansas City +183 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Minnesota +114 Toronto -188 at OAKLAND +158 Interleague at SAN DIEGO -132 Seattle +112 at MIAMI -136 LA Angels +116 N.Y Yankees -230 at PITTSBURGH +190

