Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 7:14 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -220 at CINCINNATI +184
at PHILADELPHIA -158 Washington +134
at ATLANTA -152 St. Louis +128
at MILWAUKEE -142 Chicago Cubs +120
at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA DODGERS -240 Colorado +198
American League
Texas -116 at BALTIMORE -102
Cleveland -152 at DETROIT +128
at BOSTON -134 Tampa Bay +116
at HOUSTON -220 Kansas City +183
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Minnesota +114
Toronto -188 at OAKLAND +158
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO -132 Seattle +112
at MIAMI -136 LA Angels +116
N.Y Yankees -230 at PITTSBURGH +190

