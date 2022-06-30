MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -130 at PHILADELPHIA +110 at WASHINGTON -113 Miami -107 Atlanta…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -130 at PHILADELPHIA +110 at WASHINGTON -113 Miami -107 Atlanta -214 at CINCINNATI +180 Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +175 at COLORADO -115 Arizona -105 at LA DODGERS -171 San Diego +145 American League at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CLEVELAND OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF at MINNESOTA -214 Baltimore +180 at SEATTLE -197 Oakland +165 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF at N.Y METS -176 Texas +152 at SAN FRANCISCO -140 Chicago White Sox +119

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.