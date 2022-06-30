FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -130 at PHILADELPHIA +110
at WASHINGTON -113 Miami -107
Atlanta -214 at CINCINNATI +180
Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +175
at COLORADO -115 Arizona -105
at LA DODGERS -171 San Diego +145
American League
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
at MINNESOTA -214 Baltimore +180
at SEATTLE -197 Oakland +165
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF
at N.Y METS -176 Texas +152
at SAN FRANCISCO -140 Chicago White Sox +119

