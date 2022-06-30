|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-130
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-113
|Miami
|-107
|Atlanta
|-214
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+180
|Milwaukee
|-205
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+175
|at COLORADO
|-115
|Arizona
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-171
|San
|Diego
|+145
|American League
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-214
|Baltimore
|+180
|at SEATTLE
|-197
|Oakland
|+165
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-176
|Texas
|+152
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-140
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+119
