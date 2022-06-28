|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|San Diego
|-134
|at
|ARIZONA
|+114
|Atlanta
|-142
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+120
|Miami
|-110
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-198
|at
|COLORADO
|+166
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-300
|Oakland
|+245
|Texas
|-156
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Boston
|+130
|Minnesota
|-116
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-102
|at LA ANGELS
|-157
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+135
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-115
|Milwaukee
|-105
|Houston
|-126
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-220
|Detroit
|+184
