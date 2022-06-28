FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 7:50 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -142 Pittsburgh +120
San Diego -134 at ARIZONA +114
Atlanta -142 at PHILADELPHIA +120
Miami -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
at CHICAGO CUBS -120 Cincinnati +100
LA Dodgers -198 at COLORADO +166
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -300 Oakland +245
Texas -156 at KANSAS CITY +132
at SEATTLE -142 Baltimore +120
at TORONTO -154 Boston +130
Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at LA ANGELS -157 Chicago White Sox +135
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -115 Milwaukee -105
Houston -126 at N.Y METS +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Detroit +184

