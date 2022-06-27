MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -126 Pittsburgh +108 at PHILADELPHIA -118 Atlanta +100 at ST.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -126 Pittsburgh +108 at PHILADELPHIA -118 Atlanta +100 at ST. LOUIS -162 Miami +140 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF LA Dodgers -215 at COLORADO +185 San Diego OFF at ARIZONA OFF American League at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF at N.Y YANKEES -190 Oakland +160 at TORONTO -140 Boston +120 at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF Texas -122 at KANSAS CITY +103 at LA ANGELS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at SEATTLE -184 Baltimore +154 Interleague Milwaukee -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 at N.Y METS -115 Houston -105 at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Detroit +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.