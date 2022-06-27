SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 5:36 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -126 Pittsburgh +108
at PHILADELPHIA -118 Atlanta +100
at ST. LOUIS -162 Miami +140
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
LA Dodgers -215 at COLORADO +185
San Diego OFF at ARIZONA OFF
American League
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Oakland +160
at TORONTO -140 Boston +120
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
Texas -122 at KANSAS CITY +103
at LA ANGELS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at SEATTLE -184 Baltimore +154
Interleague
Milwaukee -110 at TAMPA BAY -106
at N.Y METS -115 Houston -105
at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Detroit +164

