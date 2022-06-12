MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -160 at WASHINGTON +138 at PHILADELPHIA -154 Miami +133 at ST.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -160 at WASHINGTON +138 at PHILADELPHIA -154 Miami +133 at ST. LOUIS -200 Pittsburgh +168 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF at ARIZONA -145 Cincinnati +125 American League at TORONTO -301 Baltimore +238 Chicago White Sox -132 at DETROIT +112 Houston -156 at TEXAS +135 at SEATTLE -120 Minnesota +100 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Kansas City OFF NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 4 (212) Boston FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.