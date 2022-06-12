RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Atlanta -160 at WASHINGTON +138
at PHILADELPHIA -154 Miami +133
at ST. LOUIS -200 Pittsburgh +168
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
at ARIZONA -145 Cincinnati +125
American League
at TORONTO -301 Baltimore +238
Chicago White Sox -132 at DETROIT +112
Houston -156 at TEXAS +135
at SEATTLE -120 Minnesota +100
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Kansas City OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 4 (212) Boston
