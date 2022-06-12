|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Atlanta
|-160
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-154
|Miami
|+133
|at ST. LOUIS
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+168
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-145
|Cincinnati
|+125
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-301
|Baltimore
|+238
|Chicago White Sox
|-132
|at
|DETROIT
|+112
|Houston
|-156
|at
|TEXAS
|+135
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Minnesota
|+100
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4
|(212)
|Boston
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
