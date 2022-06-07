|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Arizona
|+100
|Philadelphia
|-127
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-117
|N.Y
|Mets
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-185
|Colorado
|+163
|American League
|Toronto
|-210
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+176
|at HOUSTON
|-260
|Seattle
|+215
|at CLEVELAND
|-120
|Texas
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-157
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+138
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at PITTSBURGH
|-117
|Detroit
|-102
|Chicago Cubs
|-125
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+105
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-237
|Oakland
|+195
|LA Dodgers
|-162
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+143
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|3½
|(212½)
|Golden
|State
