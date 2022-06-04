|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Arizona
|-137
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+117
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-156
|Washington
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|San
|Diego
|+107
|Atlanta
|-184
|at
|COLORADO
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|N.Y
|Mets
|+158
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-307
|Detroit
|+247
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-189
|Minnesota
|+164
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|Houston
|-191
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+165
|at TEXAS
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|at OAKLAND
|-117
|Boston
|-103
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-112
|LA
|Angels
|-107
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4
|(215½)
|Boston
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.