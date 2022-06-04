MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Arizona -137 at PITTSBURGH +117 at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Arizona -137 at PITTSBURGH +117 at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF at CINCINNATI -156 Washington +137 at MILWAUKEE -126 San Diego +107 Atlanta -184 at COLORADO +154 at LA DODGERS -188 N.Y Mets +158 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES -307 Detroit +247 at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF at TORONTO -189 Minnesota +164 at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Houston -191 at KANSAS CITY +165 at TEXAS -125 Seattle +105 at OAKLAND -117 Boston -103 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -112 LA Angels -107 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 4 (215½) Boston NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY -178 N.Y Rangers +146

