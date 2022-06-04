RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Arizona -137 at PITTSBURGH +117
at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF
at CINCINNATI -156 Washington +137
at MILWAUKEE -126 San Diego +107
Atlanta -184 at COLORADO +154
at LA DODGERS -188 N.Y Mets +158
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -307 Detroit +247
at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF
at TORONTO -189 Minnesota +164
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Houston -191 at KANSAS CITY +165
at TEXAS -125 Seattle +105
at OAKLAND -117 Boston -103
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -112 LA Angels -107
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 4 (215½) Boston
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -178 N.Y Rangers +146

