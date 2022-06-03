RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at PITTSBURGH -126 Arizona +108
San Francisco -110 at MIAMI -106
at MILWAUKEE -178 San Diego +150
at CINCINNATI -142 Washington +120
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
Atlanta -164 at COLORADO +138
at LA DODGERS -188 N.Y Mets +158
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -300 Detroit +245
at TORONTO -164 Minnesota +138
Seattle -112 at TEXAS -104
Cleveland -124 at BALTIMORE +106
Boston -180 at OAKLAND +152
Houston -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Chicago White Sox -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up