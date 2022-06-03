|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|San Francisco
|-110
|at
|MIAMI
|-106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-178
|San
|Diego
|+150
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-164
|at
|COLORADO
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|N.Y
|Mets
|+158
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-300
|Detroit
|+245
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Minnesota
|+138
|Seattle
|-112
|at
|TEXAS
|-104
|Cleveland
|-124
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+106
|Boston
|-180
|at
|OAKLAND
|+152
|Houston
|-124
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+106
|Chicago White Sox
|-118
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+100
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|EDMONTON
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.