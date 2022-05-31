MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -230 Washington +190 San Diego -112 at ST. LOUIS…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -230 Washington +190 San Diego -112 at ST. LOUIS -107 at COLORADO -126 Miami +108 Atlanta -164 at ARIZONA +138 at PHILADELPHIA -120 San Francisco +100 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF at LA DODGERS -240 Pittsburgh +198 American League at CLEVELAND -137 Kansas City +118 Houston -136 at OAKLAND +116 Seattle -147 at BALTIMORE +128 at N.Y YANKEES -157 LA Angels +138 at TORONTO -137 Chicago White Sox +118 Minnesota -128 at DETROIT +108 Tampa Bay -122 at TEXAS +103 Interleague at BOSTON -182 Cincinnati +160 NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -128 at N.Y RANGERS +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.