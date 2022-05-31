|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-230
|Washington
|+190
|San Diego
|-112
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-107
|at COLORADO
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|Atlanta
|-164
|at
|ARIZONA
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|San
|Francisco
|+100
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+198
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-137
|Kansas
|City
|+118
|Houston
|-136
|at
|OAKLAND
|+116
|Seattle
|-147
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+128
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-157
|LA
|Angels
|+138
|at TORONTO
|-137
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+118
|Minnesota
|-128
|at
|DETROIT
|+108
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+103
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-182
|Cincinnati
|+160
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Tampa Bay
|-128
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+106
