Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 5:39 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF San Francisco OFF
Colorado -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at N.Y METS -124 Philadelphia +104
at ATLANTA OFF Miami OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Milwaukee OFF
at SAN DIEGO -201 Pittsburgh +171
LA Dodgers -176 at ARIZONA +153
American League
Cleveland -170 at DETROIT +147
N.Y Yankees -115 at TAMPA BAY -105
at BOSTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at MINNESOTA -182 Kansas City +157
Toronto -115 at LA ANGELS -105
Houston -193 at SEATTLE +166
Texas -126 at OAKLAND +107
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (201) Miami
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -176 at ST. LOUIS +146

