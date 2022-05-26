MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI OFF San Francisco OFF Colorado -112 at WASHINGTON -104 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI OFF San Francisco OFF Colorado -112 at WASHINGTON -104 at N.Y METS -124 Philadelphia +104 at ATLANTA OFF Miami OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Milwaukee OFF at SAN DIEGO -201 Pittsburgh +171 LA Dodgers -176 at ARIZONA +153 American League Cleveland -170 at DETROIT +147 N.Y Yankees -115 at TAMPA BAY -105 at BOSTON OFF Baltimore OFF at MINNESOTA -182 Kansas City +157 Toronto -115 at LA ANGELS -105 Houston -193 at SEATTLE +166 Texas -126 at OAKLAND +107 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (201) Miami NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -176 at ST. LOUIS +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.