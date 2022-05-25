|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+102
|Colorado
|OFF
|at
|WASHINGTON
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-175
|at
|ARIZONA
|+155
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Kansas
|City
|+154
|Boston
|OFF
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-158
|Toronto
|+134
|at OAKLAND
|-132
|Texas
|+112
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7
|(215½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-152
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+126
|at CALGARY
|-152
|Edmonton
|+126
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.