The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Colorado OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at ATLANTA -132 Philadelphia +112
at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +110
LA Dodgers -175 at ARIZONA +155
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154
Boston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
at LA ANGELS -158 Toronto +134
at OAKLAND -132 Texas +112
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 7 (215½) Dallas
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -152 N.Y Rangers +126
at CALGARY -152 Edmonton +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

