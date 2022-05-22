|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|-125
|Colorado
|+105
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-200
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+168
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at
|ATLANTA
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-135
|N.Y
|Mets
|+115
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-307
|Baltimore
|+245
|at MINNESOTA
|-182
|Detroit
|+160
|at HOUSTON
|-196
|Cleveland
|+169
|at SEATTLE
|-175
|Oakland
|+155
|Interleague
|Toronto
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-117
|Kansas
|City
|-102
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|7
|(208½)
|Miami
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|Colorado
|-166
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+138
