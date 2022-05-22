MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -125 Colorado +105 at CINCINNATI OFF Chicago Cubs OFF LA…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -125 Colorado +105 at CINCINNATI OFF Chicago Cubs OFF LA Dodgers -200 at WASHINGTON +168 Philadelphia OFF at ATLANTA OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Milwaukee OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -135 N.Y Mets +115 American League at N.Y YANKEES -307 Baltimore +245 at MINNESOTA -182 Detroit +160 at HOUSTON -196 Cleveland +169 at SEATTLE -175 Oakland +155 Interleague Toronto OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at ARIZONA -117 Kansas City -102 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7 (208½) Miami NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY OFF Florida OFF Colorado -166 at ST. LOUIS +138

