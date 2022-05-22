RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -125 Colorado +105
at CINCINNATI OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
LA Dodgers -200 at WASHINGTON +168
Philadelphia OFF at ATLANTA OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Milwaukee OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -135 N.Y Mets +115
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -307 Baltimore +245
at MINNESOTA -182 Detroit +160
at HOUSTON -196 Cleveland +169
at SEATTLE -175 Oakland +155
Interleague
Toronto OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at ARIZONA -117 Kansas City -102
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 7 (208½) Miami
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY OFF Florida OFF
Colorado -166 at ST. LOUIS +138

