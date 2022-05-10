|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-187
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+160
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|Miami
|-134
|at
|ARIZONA
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at SAN DIEGO
|-164
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+138
|N.Y Mets
|-168
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+142
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-186
|Cleveland
|+156
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-104
|at DETROIT
|-114
|Oakland
|-106
|Houston
|-122
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+102
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-221
|Baltimore
|+183
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|5½
|(214½)
|Milwaukee
|Golden State
|2½
|(220½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at FLORIDA
|-225
|Washington
|+184
|at CALGARY
|-225
|Dallas
|+184
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.