The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 5:26 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -197 Cincinnati +167
at COLORADO -154 Washington +130
at PHILADELPHIA -140 N.Y Mets +120
at SAN DIEGO -140 Miami +120
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
LA Angels -142 at BOSTON +122
Toronto -150 at CLEVELAND +129
at BALTIMORE OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON -169 Detroit +146
Tampa Bay -114 at SEATTLE -106
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -146 Pittsburgh +122
at FLORIDA -240 Washington +195
at COLORADO -410 Nashville +315
at CALGARY -240 Dallas +195

