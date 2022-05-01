|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-143
|Arizona
|+123
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-124
|LA
|Angels
|+104
|Minnesota
|-153
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+132
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at
|TORONTO
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-124
|Seattle
|+104
|Tampa Bay
|-154
|at
|OAKLAND
|+133
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|-160
|Kansas
|City
|+139
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|7½
|(208½)
|Philadelphia
|at PHOENIX
|5½
|(215)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-120
|Boston
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|St.
|Louis
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-200
|Los
|Angeles
|+164
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.