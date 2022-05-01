RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 2:17 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that “several” people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene. Jones said the incident occurred at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, which is hosting the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Jones said an “officer involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.

A message seeking comment sent early Sunday by The Associated Press to a spokesperson for the bureau was not immediately returned. No further information was immediately available.

The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.

