Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 8:09 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Diego -168 at PITTSBURGH +144
at N.Y METS -117 Philadelphia -103
at MILWAUKEE -145 Chicago Cubs +135
at ST. LOUIS -175 Arizona +149
at COLORADO -110 Cincinnati -109
at SAN FRANCISCO -202 Washington +171
American League
Boston -145 at BALTIMORE +135
at TORONTO -120 Houston +100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -121 LA Angels +101
at TAMPA BAY -125 Minnesota +105
N.Y Yankees -193 at KANSAS CITY +165
at OAKLAND -136 Cleveland +115
Interleague
Seattle -121 at MIAMI +101
at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF
at LA DODGERS -241 Detroit +198
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Memphis (229) at MINNESOTA
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -125 Ottawa +105
at TORONTO -120 Boston +100
at PITTSBURGH -320 Columbus +260
at BUFFALO -130 Chicago +110
at NEW JERSEY -160 Detroit +135
Florida -330 at MONTREAL +265
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Washington OFF
Tampa Bay -200 at N.Y ISLANDERS +170
Colorado -130 at MINNESOTA +110
at ST. LOUIS -160 Las Vegas +135
Calgary -180 at WINNIPEG +160
at DALLAS -230 Anaheim +160
at EDMONTON -195 Vancouver +165
at SEATTLE -120 San Jose +100
Nashville -290 at ARIZONA +240

