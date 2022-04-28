MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -168 at PITTSBURGH +144 at N.Y METS -117 Philadelphia -103…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -168 at PITTSBURGH +144 at N.Y METS -117 Philadelphia -103 at MILWAUKEE -145 Chicago Cubs +135 at ST. LOUIS -175 Arizona +149 at COLORADO -110 Cincinnati -109 at SAN FRANCISCO -202 Washington +171 American League Boston -145 at BALTIMORE +135 at TORONTO -120 Houston +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -121 LA Angels +101 at TAMPA BAY -125 Minnesota +105 N.Y Yankees -193 at KANSAS CITY +165 at OAKLAND -136 Cleveland +115 Interleague Seattle -121 at MIAMI +101 at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF at LA DODGERS -241 Detroit +198 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 1½ (229) at MINNESOTA NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -125 Ottawa +105 at TORONTO -120 Boston +100 at PITTSBURGH -320 Columbus +260 at BUFFALO -130 Chicago +110 at NEW JERSEY -160 Detroit +135 Florida -330 at MONTREAL +265 at N.Y RANGERS OFF Washington OFF Tampa Bay -200 at N.Y ISLANDERS +170 Colorado -130 at MINNESOTA +110 at ST. LOUIS -160 Las Vegas +135 Calgary -180 at WINNIPEG +160 at DALLAS -230 Anaheim +160 at EDMONTON -195 Vancouver +165 at SEATTLE -120 San Jose +100 Nashville -290 at ARIZONA +240

