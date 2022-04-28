|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Diego
|-168
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+144
|at N.Y METS
|-117
|Philadelphia
|-103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-145
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+135
|at ST. LOUIS
|-175
|Arizona
|+149
|at COLORADO
|-110
|Cincinnati
|-109
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-202
|Washington
|+171
|American League
|Boston
|-145
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+135
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Houston
|+100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-121
|LA
|Angels
|+101
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|Minnesota
|+105
|N.Y Yankees
|-193
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+165
|at OAKLAND
|-136
|Cleveland
|+115
|Interleague
|Seattle
|-121
|at
|MIAMI
|+101
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-241
|Detroit
|+198
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|1½
|(229)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|Ottawa
|+105
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Boston
|+100
|at PITTSBURGH
|-320
|Columbus
|+260
|at BUFFALO
|-130
|Chicago
|+110
|at NEW JERSEY
|-160
|Detroit
|+135
|Florida
|-330
|at
|MONTREAL
|+265
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-200
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS
|+170
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-160
|Las
|Vegas
|+135
|Calgary
|-180
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+160
|at DALLAS
|-230
|Anaheim
|+160
|at EDMONTON
|-195
|Vancouver
|+165
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|San
|Jose
|+100
|Nashville
|-290
|at
|ARIZONA
|+240
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.