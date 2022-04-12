MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176 at CINCINNATI -127 Cleveland +108 Chicago Cubs…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176 at CINCINNATI -127 Cleveland +108 Chicago Cubs -129 at PITTSBURGH +109 at PHILADELPHIA -123 N.Y. Mets +103 at SAN FRANCISCO -125 San Diego +105 American League Boston -112 at DETROIT -107 at TAMPA BAY -180 Oakland +156 at N.Y. YANKEES -138 Toronto +118 Seattle -115 at CHICAGO WSOX +105 Interleague L.A. Dodgers -164 at MINNESOTA +141 at ST. LOUIS -152 Kansas City +129 Houston -150 at ARIZONA +130 Milwaukee -183 at BALTIMORE +158 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 5 (236½) Charlotte at NEW ORLEANS 5½ (227) San Antonio NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line New York -203 at PHILADELPHIA +169 at COLUMBUS -183 Montreal +154 at WINNIPEG OFF Seattle OFF at COLORADO OFF Los Angeles OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.