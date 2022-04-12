RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 7:03 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -208 Washington +176
at CINCINNATI -127 Cleveland +108
Chicago Cubs -129 at PITTSBURGH +109
at PHILADELPHIA -123 N.Y. Mets +103
at SAN FRANCISCO -125 San Diego +105
American League
Boston -112 at DETROIT -107
at TAMPA BAY -180 Oakland +156
at N.Y. YANKEES -138 Toronto +118
Seattle -115 at CHICAGO WSOX +105
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -164 at MINNESOTA +141
at ST. LOUIS -152 Kansas City +129
Houston -150 at ARIZONA +130
Milwaukee -183 at BALTIMORE +158
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 5 (236½) Charlotte
at NEW ORLEANS (227) San Antonio
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
New York -203 at PHILADELPHIA +169
at COLUMBUS -183 Montreal +154
at WINNIPEG OFF Seattle OFF
at COLORADO OFF Los Angeles OFF

