|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at
|COLORADO
|+172
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-175
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+152
|at ATLANTA
|-188
|Cincinnati
|+158
|San Diego
|-152
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-164
|Boston
|+138
|Chicago White Sox
|-134
|at
|DETROIT
|+114
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Baltimore
|+166
|Seattle
|-112
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-180
|Texas
|+152
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Houston
|+102
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|10½
|(228½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|(218½)
|New
|York
|at TORONTO
|15
|(228½)
|Houston
|at BROOKLYN
|7
|(229)
|Cleveland
|at CHICAGO
|2
|(227½)
|Charlotte
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(229½)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|18½
|(221½)
|Portland
|at UTAH
|2½
|(227)
|Phoenix
|at LA LAKERS
|9
|(227½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-400
|Buffalo
|+310
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Boston
|+126
|at CAROLINA
|-172
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+142
|Colorado
|-196
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+162
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Minnesota
|+112
