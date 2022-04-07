MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF LA Dodgers -205 at COLORADO +172…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF LA Dodgers -205 at COLORADO +172 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Miami +120 N.Y Mets -175 at WASHINGTON +152 at ATLANTA -188 Cincinnati +158 San Diego -152 at ARIZONA +130 American League at N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138 Chicago White Sox -134 at DETROIT +114 at TAMPA BAY -198 Baltimore +166 Seattle -112 at MINNESOTA -104 at TORONTO -180 Texas +152 at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +102 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -190 Oakland +160 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 10½ (228½) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON 1 (218½) New York at TORONTO 15 (228½) Houston at BROOKLYN 7 (229) Cleveland at CHICAGO 2 (227½) Charlotte at MIAMI 4½ (229½) Atlanta at DALLAS 18½ (221½) Portland at UTAH 2½ (227) Phoenix at LA LAKERS 9 (227½) Oklahoma City NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -400 Buffalo +310 at TAMPA BAY -152 Boston +126 at CAROLINA -172 N.Y Islanders +142 Colorado -196 at WINNIPEG +162 at ST. LOUIS -134 Minnesota +112

