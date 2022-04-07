RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -205 at COLORADO +172
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Miami +120
N.Y Mets -175 at WASHINGTON +152
at ATLANTA -188 Cincinnati +158
San Diego -152 at ARIZONA +130
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138
Chicago White Sox -134 at DETROIT +114
at TAMPA BAY -198 Baltimore +166
Seattle -112 at MINNESOTA -104
at TORONTO -180 Texas +152
at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +102
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -190 Oakland +160
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 10½ (228½) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON 1 (218½) New York
at TORONTO 15 (228½) Houston
at BROOKLYN 7 (229) Cleveland
at CHICAGO 2 (227½) Charlotte
at MIAMI (229½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 18½ (221½) Portland
at UTAH (227) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS 9 (227½) Oklahoma City
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -400 Buffalo +310
at TAMPA BAY -152 Boston +126
at CAROLINA -172 N.Y Islanders +142
Colorado -196 at WINNIPEG +162
at ST. LOUIS -134 Minnesota +112

