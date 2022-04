MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -177 at CHICAGO CUBS +152 at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -177 at CHICAGO CUBS +152 at ST. LOUIS -205 Pittsburgh +172 N.Y. Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +112 at ATLANTA -201 Cincinnati +172 San Diego -160 at ARIZONA +138 American League Cleveland -128 at KANSAS CITY +108 at L.A. ANGELS -131 Houston +111 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 13½ (OFF) Orlando at TORONTO 2 (OFF) Philadelphia at MILWAUKEE 4½ (OFF) Boston at NEW ORLEANS 16½ (OFF) Portland at MINNESOTA 7½ (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 2½ (OFF) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 11 (OFF) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Nashville -255 at OTTAWA +205 at NY RANGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLUMBUS -134 Philadelphia +112 at NEW JERSEY -150 Montreal +125 at CAROLINA -430 Buffalo +330 Toronto -142 at DALLAS +118 at CHICAGO -146 Seattle +122 Vancouver -210 at ARIZONA +172 Edmonton -111 at LOS ANGELES -108 Calgary -240 at SAN JOSE +193

