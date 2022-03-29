|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|(222)
|Orlando
|Dallas
|3½
|(214)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Denver
|9½
|(232)
|at
|INDIANA
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(214½)
|Miami
|at TORONTO
|3
|(228½)
|Minnesota
|Charlotte
|1½
|(226)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Sacramento
|2½
|(233)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Atlanta
|11½
|(228)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Memphis
|6½
|(231)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Phoenix
|6½
|(224½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|New Orleans
|12
|(228½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|N.Y
|Rangers
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-192
|Los
|Angeles
|+158
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|Las Vegas
|-170
|at
|SEATTLE
|+140
|St. Louis
|-128
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+106
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
