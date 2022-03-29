RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 5:33 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 4 (222) Orlando
Dallas (214) at CLEVELAND
Denver (232) at INDIANA
at BOSTON (214½) Miami
at TORONTO 3 (228½) Minnesota
Charlotte (226) at NEW YORK
Sacramento (233) at HOUSTON
Atlanta 11½ (228) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Memphis (231) at SAN ANTONIO
Phoenix (224½) at GOLDEN STATE
New Orleans 12 (228½) at PORTLAND
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO OFF Winnipeg OFF
at DETROIT OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at EDMONTON -192 Los Angeles +158
at ARIZONA OFF San Jose OFF
Las Vegas -170 at SEATTLE +140
St. Louis -128 at VANCOUVER +106

