Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Portland at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) New Orleans at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Cleveland at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DENVER OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Orlando FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 5½ (48½) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4½ (44) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (45½) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -220 Vancouver +180 at BOSTON -152 Nashville +126 Washington -132 at N.Y ISLANDERS+110 at FLORIDA -280 Columbus +225 New York -152 at PHILADELPHIA +126 Toronto -134 at ST. LOUIS +112 at TAMPA BAY -205 Dallas +168 at DETROIT -196 Buffalo +162 at CHICAGO -134 Anaheim +112 Colorado -315 at ARIZONA +245 Los Angeles -138 at SEATTLE +115 at EDMONTON -235 Ottawa +190 Pittsburgh -176 at SAN JOSE +146 For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.