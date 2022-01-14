|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|5½
|(48½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at BUFFALO
|4½
|4½
|(44)
|New
|England
|Sunday
|at TAMPA BAY
|8½
|8½
|(45½)
|Philadelphia
|at DALLAS
|3
|3
|(51)
|San
|Francisco
|at KANSAS CITY
|12½
|12½
|(46)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at LA RAMS
|4
|3½
|(49½)
|Arizona
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-220
|Vancouver
|+180
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Nashville
|+126
|Washington
|-132
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+110
|at FLORIDA
|-280
|Columbus
|+225
|New York
|-152
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+126
|Toronto
|-134
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-205
|Dallas
|+168
|at DETROIT
|-196
|Buffalo
|+162
|at CHICAGO
|-134
|Anaheim
|+112
|Colorado
|-315
|at
|ARIZONA
|+245
|Los Angeles
|-138
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
|at EDMONTON
|-235
|Ottawa
|+190
|Pittsburgh
|-176
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+146
