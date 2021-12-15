CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Life & Style » Cinderella Castle evacuated after…

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 4:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — A small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree, according to Reedy Creek fire officials.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle. The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated.

In a “very unusual occurrence,” Walt Disney World staff escorted the first responder trucks down Main Street, said Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, according to Disney.

The only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department, Shirey said. That person was treated at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up