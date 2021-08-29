|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-180
|St.
|Louis
|+156
|Philadelphia
|-186
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+160
|San Diego
|-167
|at
|ARIZONA
|+147
|Milwaukee
|-139
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+121
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-187
|Atlanta
|+164
|American League
|Minnesota
|-120
|at
|DETROIT
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-285
|Baltimore
|+233
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Boston
|+109
|N.Y. Yankees
|-145
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+125
|Houston
|-158
|at
|SEATTLE
|+140
|Interleague
|Colorado
|-150
|at
|TEXAS
|+133
