Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 5:19 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -180 St. Louis +156
Philadelphia -186 at WASHINGTON +160
San Diego -167 at ARIZONA +147
Milwaukee -139 at SAN FRANCISCO +121
at L.A. DODGERS -187 Atlanta +164
American League
Minnesota -120 at DETROIT +102
at TORONTO -285 Baltimore +233
at TAMPA BAY -126 Boston +109
N.Y. Yankees -145 at L.A. ANGELS +125
Houston -158 at SEATTLE +140
Interleague
Colorado -150 at TEXAS +133

