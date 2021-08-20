CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 5:28 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -207 Washington +178
at L.A. DODGERS -261 N.Y. Mets +217
at CINCINNATI -190 Miami +160
at ST. LOUIS -188 Pittsburgh +160
at COLORADO -159 Arizona +139
at SAN DIEGO -185 Philadelphia +158
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -211 Minnesota +180
at TAMPA BAY -127 Chicago White Sox +112
at TORONTO -262 Detroit +222
at HOUSTON -176 Seattle +156
at CLEVELAND -137 L.A. Angels +123
at BOSTON -350 Texas +282
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -110 Kansas City -106
San Francisco -125 at OAKLAND +110
Atlanta -202 at BALTIMORE +176

