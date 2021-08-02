MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -165 at WASHINGTON +150 N.Y. Mets -170 at MIAMI +150 at…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -165 at WASHINGTON +150 N.Y. Mets -170 at MIAMI +150 at MILWAUKEE -219 Pittsburgh +189 Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +110 at COLORADO -148 Chicago Cubs +132 San Francisco -158 at ARIZONA +144 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -314 Baltimore +258 at TORONTO -198 Cleveland +173 Boston -138 at DETROIT +122 at TAMPA BAY -171 Seattle +154 L.A. Angels -145 at TEXAS +125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -195 Kansas City +170 Interleague at CINCINNATI -137 Minnesota +120 at OAKLAND -190 San Diego +160 at L.A. DODGERS -154 Houston +138

