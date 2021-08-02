|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-165
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+150
|N.Y. Mets
|-170
|at
|MIAMI
|+150
|at MILWAUKEE
|-219
|Pittsburgh
|+189
|Atlanta
|-126
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+110
|at COLORADO
|-148
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+132
|San Francisco
|-158
|at
|ARIZONA
|+144
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-314
|Baltimore
|+258
|at TORONTO
|-198
|Cleveland
|+173
|Boston
|-138
|at
|DETROIT
|+122
|at TAMPA BAY
|-171
|Seattle
|+154
|L.A. Angels
|-145
|at
|TEXAS
|+125
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-195
|Kansas
|City
|+170
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-137
|Minnesota
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-190
|San
|Diego
|+160
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-154
|Houston
|+138
