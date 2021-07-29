MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 Chicago Cubs -130 at WASHINGTON +110 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 Chicago Cubs -130 at WASHINGTON +110 at N.Y. METS -115 Cincinnati -105 Milwaukee -110 at ATLANTA -110 L.A. Dodgers -168 at ARIZONA +148 at SAN DIEGO -195 Colorado +165 American League at TORONTO -200 Kansas City +171 at TAMPA BAY -140 Boston +120 at DETROIT -140 Baltimore +120 Seattle -120 at TEXAS -100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -200 Cleveland +171 Oakland -130 at L.A. ANGELS +110 Interleague N.Y. Yankees -150 at MIAMI +130 Minnesota -135 at ST. LOUIS +115 Houston -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -107

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.