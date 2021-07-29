2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -132 at PITTSBURGH +112
Chicago Cubs -130 at WASHINGTON +110
at N.Y. METS -115 Cincinnati -105
Milwaukee -110 at ATLANTA -110
L.A. Dodgers -168 at ARIZONA +148
at SAN DIEGO -195 Colorado +165
American League
at TORONTO -200 Kansas City +171
at TAMPA BAY -140 Boston +120
at DETROIT -140 Baltimore +120
Seattle -120 at TEXAS -100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -200 Cleveland +171
Oakland -130 at L.A. ANGELS +110
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees -150 at MIAMI +130
Minnesota -135 at ST. LOUIS +115
Houston -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -107

