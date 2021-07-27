2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -182 Washington +159
Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +115
at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +108
Cincinnati -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +115
American League
at MINNESOTA -147 Detroit +130
Houston -130 at SEATTLE +113
at TAMPA BAY -140 N.Y. Yankees +123
at BOSTON -137 Toronto +120
Chicago White Sox -177 at KANSAS CITY +156
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -114 St. Louis -103
at SAN DIEGO -145 Oakland +128
at BALTIMORE -130 Miami +110
Arizona -110 at TEXAS -110
at L.A. ANGELS -211 Colorado +178

